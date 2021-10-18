Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,021,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,856,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,176. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

