Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Teekay LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,142. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

