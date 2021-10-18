Tekne Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,474 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 26.4% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $158,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

Shares of SE traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,584. The company has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of -100.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $359.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.20.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

