Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDOC. Cowen lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

NYSE TDOC traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $136.19. 32,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,380. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $120.67 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,057 shares of company stock worth $3,111,684. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

