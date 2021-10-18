TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Up 65.0% in September

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, an increase of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESS stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.