TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.34

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.34 and last traded at $109.69, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.19.

TFII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

