Thames Capital Management LLC Buys 568 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Thames Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,882.57.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total value of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,524 shares in the company, valued at $71,177,585.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,770.00, for a total transaction of $2,423,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,679,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $9.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,840.75. 2,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,876.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,638.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,172.29 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

