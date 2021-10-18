The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Down 22.0% in September

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.23 on Monday. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Andersons by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Andersons by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

