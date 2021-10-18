The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post sales of $34.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.04 billion and the highest is $35.55 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $145.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.22 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.68 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.50.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.80. 192,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $374.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.13. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $350.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

