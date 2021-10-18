The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other The Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 7.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 11.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 167,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 2.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

