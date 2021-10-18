The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). The Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. 18,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,943 shares of company stock worth $11,396,450. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

