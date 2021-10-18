The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.14.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,943 shares of company stock worth $11,396,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $71.37 on Monday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

