The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down to $71.37

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.37, but opened at $69.46. The Lovesac shares last traded at $67.97, with a volume of 4,849 shares traded.

LOVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,943 shares of company stock worth $11,396,450. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.