The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 19,444 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 360.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.66 per share, with a total value of $366,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,202,763. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $48.65 on Monday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 170.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

