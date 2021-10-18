The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.14 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $9.29 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.