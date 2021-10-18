The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 181,711 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,711 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $24,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 394,502 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,390,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 493,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

