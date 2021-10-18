The Procter & Gamble (PG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG opened at $144.42 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $350.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

