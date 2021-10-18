The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $208,567.75 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.34. 2,419,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,865. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

