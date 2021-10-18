The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $94.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

PGR stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.09. 25,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,764. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,937 shares of company stock worth $7,504,360 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after acquiring an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

