TheStreet Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 60.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,085,000 after acquiring an additional 201,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.0% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 529,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 134.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

