Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRN opened at $8.12 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

