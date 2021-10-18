Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,768 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $51,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.36. 45,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,725,816. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

