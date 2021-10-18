Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 75,082 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.42% of Donaldson worth $33,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,321,000 after buying an additional 210,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,423,000 after buying an additional 173,705 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donaldson by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Donaldson by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DCI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,738. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

