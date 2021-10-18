Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,404 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $28,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $91.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.