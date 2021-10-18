Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 1,919 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,809,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,616,000 after purchasing an additional 888,314 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

V.F. stock opened at $73.55 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

