Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.08.

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $37.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.5429 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

