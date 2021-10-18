Towle & Co. Has $43.38 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Towle & Co. reduced its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,570 shares during the quarter. Adient accounts for 5.0% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Adient were worth $43,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adient by 169.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.15. 4,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

