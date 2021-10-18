Towle & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Towle & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,658 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furniture accounts for approximately 2.4% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.05% of Hooker Furniture worth $21,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,411. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $311.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 13.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

