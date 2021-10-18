Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TZOO opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.89 million, a P/E ratio of 570.50 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 239,114 shares of company stock worth $3,167,120. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Travelzoo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Travelzoo worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

