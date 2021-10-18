Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.44. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

