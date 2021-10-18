Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCW. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of TCW traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$3.41. 2,015,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$848.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.90 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

