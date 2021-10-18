Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Elizabeth Dixon Acquires 7,667 Shares

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £37,798.31 ($49,383.73).

Shares of TSTL stock traded down GBX 28.25 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 489.75 ($6.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 606.33. Tristel plc has a 52 week low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of £231.08 million and a PE ratio of 43.75.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

