Truist Initiates Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Truist started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,163,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

