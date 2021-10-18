Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.51.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK stock opened at C$15.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.