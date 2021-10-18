Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of TSE:TRQ opened at C$16.23 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.26.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.47 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

