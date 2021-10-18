UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.44).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €31.25 ($36.76) on Thursday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.49.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.