UMA One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.25 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00016865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $663.35 million and approximately $28.25 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00194977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00089155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,915,617 coins and its circulating supply is 63,482,965 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.