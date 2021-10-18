Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

Get Umpqua alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered Umpqua from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.31.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $20.64 on Friday. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.