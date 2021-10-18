United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.71 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.86.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $154.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

