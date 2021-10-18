United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $22.11

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.11, but opened at $21.27. United States Steel shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 503,480 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

