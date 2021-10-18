United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in United States Steel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the second quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

