Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the September 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

NYSE:U traded up $5.00 on Monday, reaching $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,092. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.27. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.38.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock worth $151,602,803. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

