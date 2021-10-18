Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Position Boosted by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Universal Display accounts for about 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $3,477,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,937,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $16,669,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 136,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.55. 1,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,521. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.96.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

