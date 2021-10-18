University of Notre Dame DU Lac Acquires Shares of 1,792 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,352,485 over the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $9.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $629.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.