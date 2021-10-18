Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,465. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

