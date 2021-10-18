Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of UBP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.07. 3,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $727.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $162,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.