Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 73,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,258. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

