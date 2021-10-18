VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) Position Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BRF opened at $19.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

