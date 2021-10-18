Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 338,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $81.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.