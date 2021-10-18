Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.04. The stock had a trading volume of 652,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.13. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $212.41. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

